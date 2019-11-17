Loading articles...

Afghan candidate halts another attempt at ballot recount

Afghan election workers check ballot papers of September's presidential election during the recounting process of ballot papers at Independent Election Commission counting center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Polling was held on Sept. 28, but the announcement of results repeatedly postponed after accusations of misconduct and technical issues with counting ballots.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL — The Afghan election commission has tried to launch another ballot recount but presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah halted the attempt by saying he won’t let his observers participate.

The September election has been mired in controversy. The election commission has tried to carry out a ballot recount. Both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival and chief executive in the current government, Abdullah, were running for president.

Afghan election laws call for representatives of all presidential candidates to observe ballot counting.

Abdullah said on Sunday that the commission needs to stop trying to do a recount, contending many of the ballots are fake.

His announcement halted the process so it’s unclear what happens next. Abdullah had halted the process once earlier, when he pulled his observers from the recount last week.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:45 AM
All lanes now open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Retweeted @leahjohansen: This morning on @680NEWS w/ @Stu_McGinn - SANTAAA! The 115th Santa Claus Parade gets underway at 12:30 p.m., @Jordyn_Read…
Latest Weather
Read more