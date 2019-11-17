Loading articles...

6 people, including 3 teens, facing weapons charges

JR Carbine Glock 9 mm semi-automatic rifle allegedly seized by Toronto police. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Six people, including three teenage boys, are facing multiple weapons charges after a search warrant was executed on Friday.

Toronto police say the firearms search warrant was executed in the area of Rogers Road and Oakwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

It’s alleged a JR Carbine Glock 9 mm semi-automatic and 24 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Howard Moore, 42, Maria Moore, 41, and Sharjeel Khan, 18, all of Toronto were arrested along with two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy and are facing weapons charges including possession of a firearm obtained by a crime.

They all appeared in court on Saturday,

Danny_Boy

They will be out in 8 hours on bail waiting for hearing.

November 17, 2019 at 9:17 am
