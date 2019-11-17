Loading articles...

2 jets collide after landing in Frankfurt, no one injured

BERLIN — Authorities say a collision between two passenger jets on the tarmac at Frankfurt Airport caused damage but left no one injured.

The Korean Air Boeing and Air Namibia Airbus planes hit each other shortly after both landed at the airport on Saturday evening.

News agency dpa reported that the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation said Sunday there were no injuries, and it wasn’t immediately possible to detail the extent of the damage to the planes. Authorities are working to determine the cause.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Korean Air said no passengers were injured since the Air Namibia jet was “moving at low speed on the ground.” It reported that the collision affected the horizontal stabilizer of the Korean plane and the Air Namibia jet’s wingtip.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW at the 427 - only a single lane is getting by because of a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Another cold morning. Bundle up if your headed outside today to soak up some sunshine and vitamin D. The guaranteed high is only plus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more