10 veterans to be added to Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ten veterans will be inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame.

The class of 2019 inductees are scheduled to be honoured during a ceremony planned for Dec. 6 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Each inductee or a family member will receive a commemorative medallion and certificate recognizing their induction.

Two of the inductees will be honoured posthumously.

The Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished Connecticut veterans who have made significant contributions to their communities after leaving military service. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (BY’-suh-wits) says some of the inductees have dedicated their lives to helping fellow veterans, while others volunteered to serve on state boards and commissions, became medical volunteers and mentored youth.

The honoured veterans are from Waterbury, Enfield, Stonington, Bloomfield, Simsbury, Bristol and Middletown.

The Associated Press

