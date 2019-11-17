Loading articles...

1 man injured in midtown shooting

A man as taken to hospital following a shooting in the area of Bayview and Eglinton. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Sherwood Park area of the city.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Bayview Avenue and Roehampton Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to a trauma centre and described his injuries as not serious.

There is no suspect description at this time.

