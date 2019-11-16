Loading articles...

Utah school from ‘High School Musical’ may get tourist boost

This Oct. 28, 2019 photo, shows the facade of East High School in Salt Lake City. The iconic filming location of Disney's High School Musical still stands as a typical American high school, with a not-so-typical draw from tourists. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of the movie “High School Musical” have been coming to see the Utah school where the movie was filmed more than a decade ago. The trend could grow with the premiere of Disney’s new streaming service series based on the story.

The Deseret News reports that much the popular 2006 movie and new show were filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City. To draw in fans, the state office of tourism has compiled a four-day, four-night “High School Musical Itinerary” for visitors to follow.

The campus is open to visitors for a self-guided walking tour on weekdays from 2:30 until 7 p.m.

East High School assistant principal Ken DeVries says tourists occasionally get a little overexcited, but fans are respectfully “thrilled to see where their favourite show is made.”

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:17 AM
No it's not winter yet.
Latest Weather
Read more