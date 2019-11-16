Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Utah school from ‘High School Musical’ may get tourist boost
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 11:53 am EST
This Oct. 28, 2019 photo, shows the facade of East High School in Salt Lake City. The iconic filming location of Disney's High School Musical still stands as a typical American high school, with a not-so-typical draw from tourists. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of the movie “High School Musical” have been coming to see the Utah school where the movie was filmed more than a decade ago. The trend could grow with the premiere of Disney’s new streaming service series based on the story.
The Deseret News reports that much the popular 2006 movie and new show were filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City. To draw in fans, the state office of tourism has compiled a four-day, four-night “High School Musical Itinerary” for visitors to follow.
The campus is open to visitors for a self-guided walking tour on weekdays from 2:30 until 7 p.m.
East High School assistant principal Ken DeVries says tourists occasionally get a little overexcited, but fans are respectfully “thrilled to see where their favourite show is made.”