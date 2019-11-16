Two Quebec officers in hospital after crashing patrol car pursuing suspect

MONTREAL — Two police officers from Laval, Que., were sent to hospital after losing control of the patrol car they were driving while trying to catch a suspect.

They were responding to a domestic violence call around 5 a.m. today when the officers’ vehicle crashed into four parked cars in a residential area of Montreal’s northern suburb.

Laval police say the officers spotted the suspect driving a vehicle and made an ill-fated U-turn to try and catch him.

One officer sustained arm injuries and while the other suffered lacerations.

The suspect, who was known to police, was not apprehended.

Laval police spokeswoman Evelyne Boudreau says the cause of the crash was likely due to icy road conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press