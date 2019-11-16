Loading articles...

TS Raymond forecast to weaken as it heads toward Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Raymond is forecast to weaken over the Pacific as it moves toward Mexico’s resort-studded Los Cabos.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Raymond’s maximum sustained winds remained around 50 mph (85 kph).

The storm’s centre was about 455 miles (735 kilometres) south-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and it was heading north at 9 mph (15 kph).

The hurricane centre said Raymond should dump 3 to 5 inches of rain over southern parts of the peninsula, threatening dangerous floods.

The storm was forecast to degrade into a tropical depression as it nears the area late Sunday and become a remnant low Monday.

The twin cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo are popular beach destinations for foreign and domestic travellers.

The Associated Press

