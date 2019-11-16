Texas State’s jerseys stolen before game at Oregon

Loading articles...

EUGENE, Ore. — Police say uniforms were stolen from Texas Southern’s women’s basketball team before their game at Oregon.

Eugene Police say a black duffel bag containing all the jerseys was taken from a downtown hotel conference room Saturday.

The Tigers wore practice uniforms during the game against the top-ranked Ducks. Some players had taped numbers to the back of their maroon tops.

Lt. Doug Mozan says the bag was taken from the Graduate hotel in downtown Eugene. He didn’t have an estimate for the uniforms’ value.

“We’re really hopeful we do find them because we would like to have our guests get their stuff before they move on to their next set of games,” he said. “We feel bad for our visiting team that they would have their uniforms stolen like this.”

Team members and staff scoured the area. Police say they were hoping the public could help them find the uniforms before the game.

Oregon led 52-21 at halftime.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

