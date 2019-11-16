Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Telescope protest inspires more Native Hawaiian activism
by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 10:48 am EST
This Oct. 30, 2019, photo shows wind turbines spinning near where protesters are fighting against the construction of eight other taller turbines in Kahuku, Hawaii. The ongoing protest by mostly Native Hawaiians stalling construction of a $1.4-billion telescope on the Big Island has inspired protests on Oahu, the state's most populous island, with efforts to block the turbines and to stop the redevelopment of a beach park. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
KAHUKU, Hawaii — The ability of protesters to block construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain is inspiring efforts to stop other contentious projects across the state.
Since July, protesters have stalled construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Leaders of fights against a wind farm and the redevelopment of a beach park say they are employing similar methods used at Mauna Kea.
Organizers of the movements say they are rooted in a philosophy of peace and nonviolence known in Hawaiian as kapu aloha.
The movements share several traits. Like on the Big Island mountain, there are protest camps on Oahu featuring a large tent with food and supplies. They even have so-called universities offering lessons and workshops on subjects ranging from civil disobedience to pounding taro, a popular root vegetable in Hawaii.