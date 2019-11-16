Loading articles...

Survey finds gain in endangered red squirrel population

File - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a Mount Graham red squirrel in the Pinaleno Mountains of Arizona. Wildlife officials say an endangered squirrel subspecies in southeastern Arizona is fighting its way back after much of its mountain habitat was burned by a 2017 wildfire. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the Mount Graham red squirrel population is stabilizing, with a 4 percent increase recorded in September during an annual survey that produced an estimate of 78 squirrels, up from 75 in 2018. (Marit Alanen/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

PHOENIX — Wildlife officials say an endangered squirrel subspecies in southeastern Arizona is fighting its way back after much of its mountain habitat was burned by a 2017 wildfire.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the Mount Graham red squirrel’s population is stabilizing, with a 4% increase recorded in September during an annual survey that produced an estimate of 78 squirrels, up from 75 in 2018.

According to the department, the population peaked at about 550 in the late 1990s. Before the 2017 wildfire, the population ranged between 200 and 300.

Terrestrial wildlife specialist Tim Snow says the results are encouraging though much work remains to help protect the squirrel population.

The squirrel is found only in upper elevation conifer forests of the Pinaleño Mountains.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
Just minor delays now on the WB Gardiner onto the WB QEW at the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:38 PM
Has the early taste of winter got you thinking about a trip south? Here are some current temps to warm you up: Ora…
Latest Weather
Read more