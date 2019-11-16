Loading articles...

Sudanese officials: 6 troops killed in Yemeni rebel attack

CAIRO — Officials in Sudan are saying an attack by Yemeni rebels has killed six members of a Sudanese paramilitary force that’s been fighting in Yemen.

The officials said Saturday that the attack earlier this week targeted a position on the Saudi-Yemen border held by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Sudanese troops have been deployed in Yemen for years as part of the Saudi-led military coalition’s war against the Houthi rebels.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates had said an attack on the Saudi-Yemen border killed one of its soldiers. But it’s unclear if the Sudanese troops were killed in the same attack.

Both Emirati and Sudanese troops have been pulling out of Yemen in recent months.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

