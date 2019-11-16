Sudanese court sets verdict in al-Bashir trial for December

CAIRO — A Sudanese court says it will deliver its verdict in the trial of former President Omar al-Bashir on corruption and money laundering charges next month.

The court says following testimonies from defence witnesses on Saturday, it will declare the verdict on Dec. 14.

Al-Bashir is accused of money laundering following the seizure of millions of U.S. dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds from his home. He was ousted and arrested in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade authoritarian rule.

Al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

Dozens of al-Bashir’s supporters gathered outside the courtroom in the capital, Khartoum, to protest against calls to extradite him to The Hague.

The Associated Press