Loading articles...

St. Mark's Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high

A woman tries to cross a flooded street as people walk on a trestle bridge during high water, in Venice, northern Italy, Nov. 15, 2019. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)

VENICE, Italy — Tourists and residents have been allowed back into St. Mark’s Square in Venice, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city’s already devastated centre.

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge Saturday due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

By late Saturday morning, water was rising again in St. Mark’s Square and the forecast for Sunday was worse. The tide was expected to peak at 1.15 metres (3.7 feet) above sea level on Saturday at noon.

Late Tuesday, water levels in Venice reached 1.87 metres (6 feet, 1 inch) above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I62224 EGLINTON AVE W At LITTLE BLVD To Montcalm Ave: All lanes blocked due to a collision. (2019/11/16…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
Good morning! Bitter wind chills this morning. Bundle up and take it easy on the roads as there is a chance of fl…
Latest Weather
Read more