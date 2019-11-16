Loading articles...

Serbia’s president hospitalized with cardiovascular problems

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic talks for the media during a joint news conference, following the Western Balkan leaders' meeting in the southwestern town of Ohrid, North Macedonia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Western Balkan leaders say they are committed to work closely and to remove administrative barriers for free movement of goods and people between their countries. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

BELGRADE, Serbia — The office of Serbia’s president says he has been hospitalized with cardiovascular problems.

The statement released Saturday says that Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to the military hospital in Belgrade, the capital, on Friday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available. Serbian media have reported in the past that the 49-year-old Vucic suffers from high blood pressure.

A former extreme nationalist during the 1990s’ war in the former Yugoslavia, Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party came to power seven years ago promising to take Serbia into the European Union.

The populist leader has since faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy. Vucic’s government has strengthened Serbia’s close relations with traditional Slavic ally Russia.

The Associated Press

