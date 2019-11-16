Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prince Charles and Camilla begin weeklong New Zealand trip
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 8:23 pm EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have arrived in New Zealand for a weeklong trip, during which they plan to visit the city of Christchurch and the historic treaty grounds at Waitangi, where the nation’s founding document was signed.
It’s the couple’s third joint visit to New Zealand and their first in four years.
The couple’s plane landed in Auckland on Sunday afternoon. Their public duties are due to begin Monday when they plan to lay a wreath at the Mount Roskill War Memorial. Among other engagements, the couple is due to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.
Charles, who last week turned 71, is the heir apparent to the British throne. Camilla, 72, is the Duchess of Cornwall and the prince’s second wife.
The Associated Press
