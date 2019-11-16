Ontario's Stephanie Comilang wins $100,000 2019 Sobey Art Award

EDMONTON — Stephanie Comilang, a 39-year-old artist representing the Ontario region, is the winner of the $100,000 2019 Sobey Art Award.

The prestigious contemporary art prize was awarded Friday evening at a ceremony at the Art Gallery of Alberta in Edmonton.

The judges said that by using the point of view of a drone Comilang speaks to how the world is increasingly experienced through technology.

They noted her work shows how communities, made up of mainly migrant women, carve out space in locations that are never really home.

Comilang said winning the award and representing a demographic that looks like her “hopefully lets others know the limitless possibilities of who you can be as an artist.”

The Sobey Art Award recognizes Canadian artists who are 40 years old or younger, selected by a jury of Canadian and international curators and gallery directors.

The award represents the breadth of contemporary practices from Canada’s five geographical regions — Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and the North region, and the West Coast and Yukon region.

The 2019 Sobey Art Award exhibition, featuring more than 35 works by the winner and four shortlisted artists, is on view at the Art Gallery of Alberta until Jan. 5, 2020

The Canadian Press