Officers arrest 3 at protest near Confederate statue

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Authorities say three people have been arrested in North Carolina during a protest near a Confederate statue slated for removal.

The News & Observer reports that a fight erupted Saturday in Pittsboro when protesters who oppose the statue’s removal complained about counterprotesters standing near a protester’s vehicle.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Allan Wayne Hall was charged with inciting a riot and simple affray; 29-year-old Calvin James Megginson was charged with simple assault; and 63-year-old Robert Butler was charged with inciting a riot. All three live in Pittsboro.

On Wednesday, a judge lifted an injunction that has blocked the county from removing the statute from where it has stood outside a courthouse since 1907. Several people have been arrested at previous protests.

The Associated Press

