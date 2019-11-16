Loading articles...

1 killed in shooting near Oakwood and Vaughan

Last Updated Nov 16, 2019 at 11:00 am EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman Dilshad Burman

The homicide unit has been called into investigate after one person was shot and killed near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital before being pronounced dead.

There’s no word on any suspects at this time, but police say a maroon SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

