Missouri River to be discussed in Nebraska lecture

LINCOLN, Neb. — Fans of the Missouri River can learn about its importance to the Great Plains at an upcoming lecture in Lincoln.

The University of Nebraska’s Center for Great Plains Studies will host the lecture Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at its office in downtown Lincoln.

The lecture will feature two speakers: Daniel Peterson, chief of interpretation, education and outreach for the National Park Service; and Jarrett C. Bies, a writer and kayaker.

The presentation will include a short documentary film about conservation efforts on the Missouri River. The event is free and open to the public.

The Associated Press

