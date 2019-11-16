Memorial to be held for toddler killed by falling A/C unit

A memorial is being held Saturday for the two-year-old girl who died after being struck by a falling air conditioning unit earlier this week.

The air conditioning unit fell from the eighth floor of a Toronto Community Housing building in Scarborough. The girl was rushed to hospital but later died of her injuries.

The vigil is being held near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

It’s expected to begin at 3 p.m. at 3847 Lawrence Avenue East. Her private funeral is being held Sunday.

No criminal charges are expected to be laid in the incident and police have called it a “terrible tragedy.”

The family of the 2-year-old have since hired a lawyer who says they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.

Personal injury lawyer Slavko Ristich says the family was “devastated” over the incident.

With files from The Canadian Press