Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man pleads not guilty after son brings drugs to school
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 12:13 pm EST
HOLYOKE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school and told his teacher that when he tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man.
The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 29-year-old Benny Garcia, of Holyoke, was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.
Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.
Police searching Garcia’s home say they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine.
A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.
___
Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com