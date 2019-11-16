Loading articles...

Man arrested after stabbing in Brampton

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. CITYNEWS

Peel police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Brampton.

Officers were called to a home near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard just before midnight Friday.

A man was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say they believe this to be an isolated incident. There’s no word yet if the man in custody will be facing charges.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:51 AM
Crews continue to do repairs to the guard rail on the WB 401 transfer lanes to the collectors approaching the 400.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: More record cold lows this morning 🥶(Nov 16) including the areas below @680NEWSweather @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more