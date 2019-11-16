Loading articles...

Man charged in sexual assault investigation

Last Updated Nov 16, 2019 at 7:34 am EST

Toronto police say two women allege Leo Reid, 63 of Oshawa, sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say they have arrested a man after two women came forward and allege he sexually assaulted them over several occasions.

Officers say a woman told police on Oct. 30 she had been sexually assault on multiple occasions by a man.

It is further alleged a second woman came forward she had also been sexually assaulted by the same man.

Leo Reid, 68, of Oshawa was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with 12 counts of sexual assault, 10 counts of sexual exploitation, seven counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Reid was a volunteer with the Scouts program in Scarborough from 1995-1999.

He is expected to appear in court next Friday.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.

