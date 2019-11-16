Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Louisiana voters pick between Democratic governor and Trump
by Melinda Deslatte, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 1:05 am EST
Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is battling to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump wants returned to Republicans.
Saturday’s election has become a nail-biter, with no clear favourite for victory.
Trump has made the runoff election between the Deep South’s only Democratic governor and GOP businessman Eddie Rispone a test of his own popularity and political prowess.
The president particularly wants to capture Louisiana’s governorship for the GOP after Democrats ousted a Republican incumbent in Kentucky. Trump made three trips to Louisiana to rally against Edwards.
But in targeting Louisiana’s moderate Democratic incumbent, the president is trying to replace a governor who still maintains positive approval ratings.
Polls in Louisiana close at 8 p.m.
___
AP reporter Kevin McGill contributed to this report from New Orleans.
___
Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte