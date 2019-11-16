Loading articles...

London police probe Brexit Party’s election fraud claims

London’s Metropolitan police say they are investigating allegations that Brexit Party candidates were offered jobs or peerages if they would agree not to run against Conservative candidates in next month’s election.

Candidate Ann Widdecombe told the BBC she had been offered a role in the next stage of Brexit negotiations if she would step aside. Party leader Nigel Farage alleges that people working for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson told senior party members they could be made peers if they could persuade him to withdraw more of his candidates.

The Conservatives want Brexit Party candidates to stand aside to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

Police said Saturday they were investigating “two allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice.’’

The Associated Press

