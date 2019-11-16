Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lebanese police to boost security near banks amid unrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 12:40 pm EST
BEIRUT — Lebanese security forces will boost measures near the country’s banks that have been closed for more than a week over fears by employees for their safety amid nationwide unrest.
Police said in a statement Saturday that there will be more patrols near banks.
Lebanon’s financial troubles have worsened since mass protests began on Oct. 17, and snowballed into calls for the entire political elite to step down.
Banks reopened Nov. 1 after a two-week closure amid the protests but depositors have rushed to withdraw their money while the country’s various lenders imposed varying capital controls.
In some banks, customers insulted employees after they were told they cannot withdraw as much money as they want.
The banks closed again on Nov. 9, and employees have been on strike since then.
The Associated Press
