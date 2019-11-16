Loading articles...

Jean Rivier, expert on stress hormones, dies at age 78

SAN DIEGO — Jean Rivier, a chemist who led groundbreaking research on stress and helped discover drugs that treated endometriosis and prostate cancer, has died. He was 78.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Rivier died in San Diego Wednesday from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Rivier devoted his career to studying a stress hormone called corticotropin-releasing factors. His research showed how CRFs are responsible for many of the body’s reactions to stress, including disabling the immune system in irritable bowel syndrome.

His work resulted in eight drugs used to diagnose and treat a variety of diseases, including endometriosis, a painful uterine disorder; prostate cancer; and intractable pain.

Rivier studied chemistry in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he met his wife and scientific partner, Catherine. They moved to San Diego in 1970 to work at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle EB 401 approaching Dixie express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:11 PM
Great weather Sunday for the @TOSantaParade! Plenty of sunshine and a daytime high of 1. #Santa will be in a good m…
Latest Weather
Read more