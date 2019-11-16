Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Impeachment testimony comes from White House budget official
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 10:02 am EST
Demonstrators kneel near large banners on the lawn adjacent to the U.S. Capitol, while a top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators are hearing from a White House budget official in closed-door testimony at the Capitol.
Lawmakers convened Saturday to interview Mark Sandy. He’s the first official from the Office of Management and Budget to defy President Donald Trump’s instructions not to testify. Like other witnesses in the investigation, Sandy was expected to receive a congressional subpoena to appear.
Investigators are eager to hear from Sandy as they scrutinize the administration’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.
The holdup of that assistance came as Trump was asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate Democrats and Trump political rival Joe Biden. That request is central to the impeachment inquiry. Trump says he did nothing wrong.
More public hearings in the House are scheduled for this coming week.