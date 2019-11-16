Loading articles...

France’s yellow vest movement marks 1 year of protests

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he waits for EU Council President-elect Charles Michel at the Elysee Palace Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS — Police are deployed around key sites in Paris as France’s yellow vest protesters prepare to mark the first anniversary of their sometimes-violent movement for economic justice.

Protesters hope to breathe new life into the yellow vest movement with actions Saturday around the capital and at traffic circles around the country.

Dozens of police in riot gear guarded the Arc de Triomphe overlooking the Champs-Elysees avenue, a scene of weekly rioting and police crackdowns at the height of protests last year.

The grassroots uprising started over a fuel tax hike and erupted into a nationwide outpouring of anger at policies seen as favouring the rich — and especially at centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron backed down on the fuel tax and offered 10 billion euros in measures to address protesters’ concerns.

The Associated Press

