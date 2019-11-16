Loading articles...

Florida high-speed train strikes SUV, kills woman driver

AVENTURA, Fla. — Florida authorities say a woman died when her SUV was hit by a high-speed train at a railroad crossing.

Authorities told news outlets that a woman was driving a Mercedes SUV Friday afternoon near the suburb of Aventura and was trying to cross the tracks when a Brightline train struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but her name has not been released.

Federal Railroad Administration records show that 11 people were killed by Brightline high-speed trains between Jan. 1 and May 31. Media reports show at least eight more deaths since then.

Brightline connects Miami and West Palm Beach.

The Associated Press

