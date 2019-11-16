Loading articles...

Drought recedes as rain waters parched areas of Southeast

ATLANTA — Drought continues to recede in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

Almost one third of South Carolina and more than one third of Georgia recorded no drought as of Tuesday. Last week, only 9% of Georgia and 24% of South Carolina could make that claim. In Alabama, 70% of the state is now drought-free.

Areas of moderate and severe drought also declined.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s drought monitor says rain fell across the eastern United States. Much of the Southeast received more rain this week.

High heat and little rainfall spread a quick-developing drought across the South in late summer.

On Oct. 1, all of Alabama and Georgia were in drought, along with almost all of Mississippi and all but the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Rains quenched Mississippi’s drought earlier.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle EB 401 approaching Dixie express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:11 PM
Great weather Sunday for the @TOSantaParade! Plenty of sunshine and a daytime high of 1. #Santa will be in a good m…
Latest Weather
Read more