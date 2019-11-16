Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dayton gunman’s friend expected to plead to unrelated counts
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 1:52 pm EST
This undated file booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Court documents show Kollie will be in court Nov. 20, 2019 to make his guilty plea. He is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while illegally using drugs. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)
DAYTON, Ohio — A friend of the gunman in the deadly Dayton mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to unrelated federal firearms charges.
Court documents show 24-year-old Ethan Kollie will be in court Wednesday. No details of his plea agreement have been disclosed.
Kollie is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs.
Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton that killed nine people before police killed Betts.
The handgun Kollie is charged with illegally purchasing wasn’t used in the shooting.
Investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armour, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun.
A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Kollie’s attorneys.