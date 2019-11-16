Loading articles...

Dayton gunman’s friend expected to plead to unrelated counts

This undated file booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Court documents show Kollie will be in court Nov. 20, 2019 to make his guilty plea. He is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while illegally using drugs. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio — A friend of the gunman in the deadly Dayton mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to unrelated federal firearms charges.

Court documents show 24-year-old Ethan Kollie will be in court Wednesday. No details of his plea agreement have been disclosed.

Kollie is accused of lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs.

Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

The handgun Kollie is charged with illegally purchasing wasn’t used in the shooting.

Investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armour, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Kollie’s attorneys.

The Associated Press

