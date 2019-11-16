Crowds gather in Venezuelan’s capital for rival protests

CARACAS, Venezuela — Crowds carrying flags and blowing whistles have begun gathering in Venezuela’s capital for demonstrations led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó, who’s urging masses into the streets to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Guaidó called for Saturday’s nationwide demonstrations to re-ignite a campaign against Maduro launched in January that has lost steam in recent months.

Caracas shop owner Lisbeth Guerra says she’s marching because the crisis caused by failed socialist leadership has driven 20 of her relatives abroad.

The United Nations Human Rights office urges authorities to allow for peaceful protests without any acts of intimidation and violence.

Few security forces were visible on Caracas’ streets.

Maduro’s socialist party is calling its own members to demonstrate.

The Associated Press