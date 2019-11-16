Loading articles...

Crowds gather in Venezuelan’s capital for rival protests

CARACAS, Venezuela — Crowds carrying flags and blowing whistles have begun gathering in Venezuela’s capital for demonstrations led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó, who’s urging masses into the streets to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Guaidó called for Saturday’s nationwide demonstrations to re-ignite a campaign against Maduro launched in January that has lost steam in recent months.

Caracas shop owner Lisbeth Guerra says she’s marching because the crisis caused by failed socialist leadership has driven 20 of her relatives abroad.

The United Nations Human Rights office urges authorities to allow for peaceful protests without any acts of intimidation and violence.

Few security forces were visible on Caracas’ streets.

Maduro’s socialist party is calling its own members to demonstrate.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching Don Mills - the centre lane is blocked with a struck animal. Crews are on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
No it's not winter yet.
Latest Weather
Read more