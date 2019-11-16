Loading articles...

Court says ailing ex-premier can leave Pakistan with no bond

Shahbaz Sharif, center, brother of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves from Lahore High court after the hearing of a petition, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. A Pakistani court has ordered to let former prime minister Sharif to go abroad for treatment without submitting any bond. Sharif's lawyer, Ashtar Ausaf says Saturday, that Lahore High Court gives Sharif four weeks for treatment abroad extendable if he is not fully fit to travel back.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani court has ordered that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment, without bond.

Sharif’s lawyer, Ashtar Ausaf says Saturday that the High Court in the city of Lahore has permitted Sharif to leave the country for four weeks abroad, which can be extended if he is not able to travel after.

Sharif, 69, received a seven-year jail sentence for corruption and money laundering in 2018, but his health has recently deteriorated.

He was released on bail last month on medical grounds.

Saturday’s court decision overturned the government’s attempts to impose on Sharif a heavy bond that seeks to ensure his return to Pakistan.

Sharif was removed from office by the judiciary in 2017 over corruption allegations.

The Associated Press

