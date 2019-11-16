Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CN conductors' union gives 72-hour strike notice as talks continue
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 9:45 am EST
TORONTO — Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice ahead of a Tuesday deadline.
The union, which represents 3,200 workers, provided the 72-hour notice today as contract negotiations continue over the weekend.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference warned in October it was prepared to launch job action after over six months of unsuccessful talks.
A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19 now that the notice has been provided.
The company says its offer to enter into binding arbitration was declined by the union.
The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.
The Canadian Press
