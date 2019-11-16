Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CN conductors' union gives 72 hour strike notice as talks continue
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 11:31 am EST
A CN locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Canadian National Railway Co. is confirming job cuts thanks to a weakening North American economy that has eroded railroad demand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice ahead of a Tuesday deadline.
The union, which represents 3,200 workers, provided the 72-hour notice today as contract negotiations continue over the weekend.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference warned in October it was prepared to launch job action after over six months of unsuccessful talks.
A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19 now that the notice has been provided.
The company says its offer to enter into binding arbitration was declined by the union.
The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.
Metrolinx says they don’t anticipate any impact to GO Transit service should a strike occur.
Canadian National Railways labour unions are in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov 19. While we are hopeful they can reach an agreement, we don’t anticipate any impact to @GOtransit services in the event of a strike. We will keep you updated