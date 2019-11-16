Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chinese students head to mainland, fleeing Hong Kong unrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 6:24 am EST
In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 photo, the flag of China's Communist Youth League is seen on a sign at the entrance of a youth hostel that is offering free temporary lodging to mainland Chinese students enrolled in Hong Kong Schools in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province. Since anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong began barricading university campuses earlier this week, hundreds of mainland Chinese students have retreated to neighboring Shenzhen, where the ruling Communist Party's Youth League has promised them a "warm home." (AP Photo/Yanan Wang)
SHENZHEN, China — The mainland Chinese students arriving from Hong Kong are huddled with their suitcases, waiting for a bus to take them to temporary accommodation in this city across the border from the protest-wracked territory.
After anti-government demonstrators barricaded university campuses this week, hundreds of Chinese students have retreated to the mainland city of Shenzhen, where the ruling Communist Party’s Youth League promised them a “warm home.”
The party organization said in a notice this week that mainland students could stay free-of-charge at one of 12 designated youth hostels in the southern Chinese city less than 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the chaos.
Mainland students say they left because they feared being harassed by protesters.