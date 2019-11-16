Bolivia’s growing crisis turns deadly as 5 killed in clash

SACABA, Bolivia — Bolivia’s political crisis turned deadly after security forces opened fire on supporters of Evo Morales in a central town, killing at least five people, injuring dozens and threatening the interim government’s efforts to restore stability following the resignation of the former president in an election dispute.

Most of the dead and injured Friday in Sacaba near the city of Cochabamba suffered bullet wounds, said hospital director Guadalberto Lara, calling it the worst violence he’s seen in his 30-year career.

Angry demonstrators and relatives of the victims gathered at the site of the shootings, chanting: “Civil war, now!”

Morales, who was granted asylum in Mexico after his resignation Sunday, said on Twitter that a “massacre” had occurred. Protesters said police fired when demonstrators tried to cross a military checkpoint.

Luis Andres Henao And Juan Karita, The Associated Press