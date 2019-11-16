Loading articles...

Bolivia’s growing crisis turns deadly as 5 killed in clash

Women mourn over the coffin of a supporter of President Evo Morales killed during clashes with security forces in Sacaba, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Bolivian security forces clashed with Morales' backers leaving at least five people dead, dozens more injured and escalating the challenge to the country's interim government to restore stability. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

SACABA, Bolivia — Bolivia’s political crisis turned deadly after security forces opened fire on supporters of Evo Morales in a central town, killing at least five people, injuring dozens and threatening the interim government’s efforts to restore stability following the resignation of the former president in an election dispute.

Most of the dead and injured Friday in Sacaba near the city of Cochabamba suffered bullet wounds, said hospital director Guadalberto Lara, calling it the worst violence he’s seen in his 30-year career.

Angry demonstrators and relatives of the victims gathered at the site of the shootings, chanting: “Civil war, now!”

Morales, who was granted asylum in Mexico after his resignation Sunday, said on Twitter that a “massacre” had occurred. Protesters said police fired when demonstrators tried to cross a military checkpoint.

Luis Andres Henao And Juan Karita, The Associated Press

