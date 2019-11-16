Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Biden holding Democratic campaign town hall at Vegas school
by Ken Ritter, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 16, 2019 11:21 pm EST
LAS VEGAS — Former Vice-President Joe Biden brought an alarmist warning to a diverse crowd of Democrats in early-caucus Nevada during a town hall at an elementary school in a historically minority Las Vegas neighbourhood.
Biden opened a town hall event Saturday saying that as long as Donald Trump is president, the security and future of the United States is at risk.
With fewer than 100 days before Nevada Democratic party caucuses, Biden is among the front-runners in crowded field of candidates for president.
His evening appearance drew more than 250 people a day before Biden and most other Democratic presidential candidates are due to attend a campaign event at a Las Vegas resort.
Answering the first question, about poverty, he drew applause saying the minimum wage should be $15 an hour.
