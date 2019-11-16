Loading articles...

Australian MP says he and colleague barred entry to China

PERTH, Australia — An outspoken Australian parliamentarian says he and a colleague have been barred entry to China for a study trip, a development he said was concerning.

Sen. James Paterson says he and Rep. Andrew Hastie were due to take part in a study tour next month in Beijing. He says the Chinese Embassy in Canberra informed the organizer on Friday that the pair would not be allowed to enter the country.

Paterson has spoken out about human rights abuses against minority Muslim Uighurs in China and the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, while Hastie in August was rebuked by Beijing after comparing the West’s handling of China’s rise to the failure to contain Nazi Germany.

He said Saturday that it was likely that criticism that resulted in their not being welcome.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CRASH - EB Gardiner east of the ramp to Jarvis. Crews on scene blocking the right lane. Single left lane open. Minor delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:38 PM
Has the early taste of winter got you thinking about a trip south? Here are some current temps to warm you up: Ora…
Latest Weather
Read more