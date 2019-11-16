Loading articles...

2 large yachts destroyed in predawn fire at Florida marina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say a huge fire has destroyed two large yachts in South Florida, sending flames skyward and leaving millions of dollars in losses.

No injuries were reported in Saturday’s pre-dawn fire.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told news outlets the fire started in one of the yachts and that winds caused it to spread to the other luxury vessel. He said one of the yachts was worth $8 million, while the other was estimated at between $12 and $16 million.

About 100 firefighters fought the blaze at the Universal Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale. It took crews about four hours to bring the fire under control.

Gollan says one of the yachts was undergoing renovations. The fire official says authorities are investigating reports by witnesses that they heard explosions.

The Associated Press

