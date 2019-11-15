Loading articles...

WV library cancels drag queen event after violent threats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia library says violent threats prompted it to cancel an event where drag queens were going to read to children.

The Morgantown Public Library System announced it was cancelling its Drag Queen Story Time event in a Facebook post Friday.

The statement cited “multiple threats of violence against the volunteer readers” as the reason for the cancellation. A voicemail left at the library wasn’t immediately returned.

The library’s statement says it “remains committed to fostering a love of reading for all ages” and will instead have its staffers read for the event Saturday morning.

Libraries and bookstores across the country have had similar events where men in drag read stories to kids, with some drawing protests.

The Associated Press

