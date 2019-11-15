Loading articles...

Winners in key categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Alejandro Sanz accepts the award for record of the year for "Mi Persona Favorita" at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A list of winners in key categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, held Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Album of the year: “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía

— Record of the year: “Mi Persona Favorita,” Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello

— Song of the year: “Calma,” Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez and George Noriega

— Best new artist: Nella

— Best contemporary pop vocal album: “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Agustín,” Fonseca

— Best pop song: “Mi Persona Favorita,” Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello

— Best urban song: “Con Altura,” Rosalía, J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Teo Halm and Alejandro Ramirez

— Best urban music album: “X 100Pre,” Bad Bunny

— Best urban fusion/performance: “Calma (Remix),” Pedro Capó and Farruko

— Best rock album: “Monte Sagrado,” Draco Rosa

— Best pop/rock album: “Cargar La Suerte,” Andrés Calamaro

— Best alternative music album: “Norma,” Mon Laferte

— Best salsa album: “Mas De Mi,” Tony Succar

— Best traditional tropical album: “Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo),” Andrés Cepeda

— Best contemporary/tropical fusion album: “Literal,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

— Best singer-songwriter album: “Contra El Viento,” Kany García

— Best ranchero/mariachi album: “Ahora,” Christian Nodal

— Best folk album: “Tiempo Al Tiempo,” Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

— Best tango album: “Revolucionario,” Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

— Best Latin jazz/jazz album: “Jazz Batá 2,” Chucho Valdés

— Producer of the year: Tony Succar

— Best short form music video: “Banana Papaya,” Kany García and Residente

— Best long form music video: “Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy,” Alejandro Sanz

