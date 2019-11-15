Loading articles...

Vietnam court convicts music teacher of anti-state actions

HANOI, Vietnam — State media say a Vietnamese court has sentenced a music teacher to 11 years in jail for “anti-state” Facebook posts.

The official Nghe An newspaper says Nguyen Nang Tinh was found guilty on Friday of publishing photos, videos and comments on his personal Facebook page with messages to instigate demonstrations and oppose the government.

The newspaper, published in Nghe An province, where the trial occurred, says Tinh frequently held meetings with members of Viet Tan, a political group that the government has branded “terrorist,” to discuss “reactionary” activities, although he was not an official member of the group.

It says Tinh, as a musical teacher, also taught his students anti-state songs.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
EB Lawrence ramp to the SB DVP, there is a stalled truck on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
Santa Claus 🎅 comes to #Toronto Sunday (Nov17) We should have a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures near 0°C…
Latest Weather
Read more