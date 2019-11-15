Loading articles...

Venice flooded again 3 days after near-record high tide

People use trestle bridges to walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square at Venice, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during infamous flooding in 1966. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

VENICE, Italy — Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years.

The high tide Friday is projected to peak at 1.60 metres (more than 5 feet) which is far beyond normal levels. The iconic St. Mark’s Square was covered in knee-high water in the morning.

The city saw the second-worst flooding on record late Tuesday when the water level reached 1.87 metres (more than 6 feet) above sea level, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:51 PM
EB 401 at Neilson on the transfer to the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Friday morning! We are still below average today but another shot of even colder air returns Saturday 🥶 On the…
Latest Weather
Read more