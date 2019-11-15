Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
United Auto Workers approve new 4-year contract with Ford
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 8:33 pm EST
DETROIT — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford Motor Co. have voted to approve a new contract with the company.
The union says in a statement Friday night that 56.3% of workers who voted were in favour of the deal.
The four-year agreement reached Oct. 31 gives workers a mix of pay raises and lump-sum payments as well as a $9,000 ratification bonus. The company also promises $6 billion in U.S. factory investments. Ford gets to close an engine factory near Detroit but its 600 workers there will get jobs at a nearby plant.
The deal is similar to one ratified by General Motors workers after a bitter 40-day strike.
On Monday, the union will focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to settle.
The Associated Press
