Loading articles...

UN links Kenyan military to attacks on Somalia’s top telecom

NAIROBI, Kenya — A United Nations report says it has corroborated evidence of five attacks allegedly carried out by Kenya’s military on communication masts belonging to neighbouring Somalia’s largest telecom provider.

The U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Somalia says one attack killed two civilians in 2018.

The report says Kenya’s military denied involvement in the attacks. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Hormuud Telecom Somalia says the attacks violate international law. The company asserts that its communications masts have been attacked 10 times by Kenya’s military over the past two years.

The report says destroying telecommunication masts may prevent al-Shabab extremists from triggering explosives using mobile telephone signals.

Kenya sent troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight al-Shabab, which also carries out attacks inside Kenya.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:51 PM
EB 401 at Neilson on the transfer to the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Friday morning! We are still below average today but another shot of even colder air returns Saturday 🥶 On the…
Latest Weather
Read more