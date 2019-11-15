Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump intervenes in military justice cases, grants pardons
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 7:07 pm EST
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for a former U.S. Army commando being charged with murder, undermining military justice proceedings.
A court-martial for Maj. Mathew Golsteyn had been scheduled for December at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but was postponed until February.
The former Green Beret is accused of killing a suspected bomb-maker while deployed in Afghanistan. Golsteyn has argued that the Afghan was a legal target because of his behaviour at the time of the shooting.
The case attracted Trump’s attention. He tweeted that Golsteyn is a “U.S. Military hero” who could face the death penalty “from our own government.”
Trump also issued a full pardon late Friday for Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and ordered a promotion for Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Edward R. Gallagher.
The Associated Press
