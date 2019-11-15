Loading articles...

Trial for mom in false abduction case pushed to 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A trial has been delayed for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about foiling the attempted kidnapping of her daughter.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 24-year-old Santana Renee Adams’ trial on a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident has been moved to January. It had been set to start this week. Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old at a mall in April.

Her story quickly unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims. She had provided vivid detail about the man in the attack, saying an Egyptian man had tried to drag her daughter away by her hair. That man was swiftly arrested and later released.

